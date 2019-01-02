Clear

After losing big jobs in 2018, Terre Haute's mayor looks to 2019 for economic growth

In the last year, Terre Haute lost big businesses, including Alorica, Sony DADC, and Macy's.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are some great things coming in 2019 from the City of Terre Haute.

News 10 spoke with Mayor Duke Bennett.

He told us improving the economy is one of the top things on his list.

Bennett said he hopes to bring better jobs to the city.

The mayor hopes working with businesses will turn that around.

"We really need to make sure we continue to work with local businesses. That's where the most amount of growth comes from, is the growth of local businesses versus bringing something new in," Bennett said.

He said the city will also be working with West Central Indiana to bring in better jobs.

