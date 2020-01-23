Clear

After losing appeal, former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos's legal team asks state supreme court to look into charges

We have new information on the case involving former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

This week, Tanoos filed to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to take up the case.

This week, Tanoos filed to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to take up the case.

He's facing bribery charges in Marion County.

There's a long legal history here. The Marion County Court denied his request to dismiss the charges. He appealed that ruling. The appeals court upheld the charges.

This new action requests that the state supreme court looks into the issue.

Tanoos's legal team has argued that the prosecution has not proven actual wrong-doing under state code.

They say there was not a specific quid-pro-quo.

