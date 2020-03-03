Clear

After last year's ransomware attack, Vigo County leaders take steps to improve cybersecurity

Last summer's ransomware attack cost nearly $500,000 to resolve.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is taking another step to protect its cyber and computer security.

County commissioners signed a new agreement on Tuesday to improve computer protections.

Last summer - a ransomware attack took over the county computer system. Commissioner Brendan Kearns says the aftermath cost $500,000.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WERE ATTACKED BY RANSOMWARE...WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Insurance helped cover a lot of that cost.

Kearns told us government systems tend to be easy targets. That's why county leaders are taking precautions.

"They're traditionally easy to compromise and easy to get into. You have over 800 people that have access in the county government to our computer system. All it takes is that one bad person to sneak in through a legitimate user," Kearns said.

