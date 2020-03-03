VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is taking another step to protect its cyber and computer security.
County commissioners signed a new agreement on Tuesday to improve computer protections.
Last summer - a ransomware attack took over the county computer system. Commissioner Brendan Kearns says the aftermath cost $500,000.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WERE ATTACKED BY RANSOMWARE...WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
Insurance helped cover a lot of that cost.
Kearns told us government systems tend to be easy targets. That's why county leaders are taking precautions.
"They're traditionally easy to compromise and easy to get into. You have over 800 people that have access in the county government to our computer system. All it takes is that one bad person to sneak in through a legitimate user," Kearns said.
Related Content
- After last year's ransomware attack, Vigo County leaders take steps to improve cybersecurity
- Vigo County leaders bring outside help after ransomware attack
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks
- Ransomware Virus still affecting Vigo County Government Departments
- Vigo County government offices were attacked by ransomware...what happens next?
- Vigo County government computer systems back up and running after ransomware attack
- Trump administration blames NKorea for big ransomware attack
- Vigo County Industrial Park Improvement Plan Announced
- Road improvements up ahead for Vigo County
- '...it's not just a random thing.' All county offices up and running after a ransomware attack