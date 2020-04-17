After last week's storms - City of Vincennes extends collection site hours for clean-up

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes city officials are offering some help as people clean up from last week's storms.

The mayor's office expects many people will use part of the weekend to get work done.

Last week - strong storms caused damage through the city. A lot of trees fell or lost limbs.

You'll have more time to get rid of that debris.

The city collection site on Old Terre Haute Road is extending hours.

It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.