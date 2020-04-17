VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes city officials are offering some help as people clean up from last week's storms.
The mayor's office expects many people will use part of the weekend to get work done.
Last week - strong storms caused damage through the city. A lot of trees fell or lost limbs.
You'll have more time to get rid of that debris.
The city collection site on Old Terre Haute Road is extending hours.
It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Related Content
- After last week's storms - City of Vincennes extends collection site hours for clean-up
- Rose-Hulman extending 'Ask Rose' hours
- Vincennes passes city budget
- Cleaning up the City
- Vincennes University to extend spring break - move to online classes
- Vincennes city parks get WIFI
- Vincennes city councilman passes away
- City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work
- The potential mind-altering, life-extending benefits of spring cleaning
- Indiana BMV extends hours for polling place identification
Scroll for more content...