After jail plans at former International Property fell through, commissioners bat around other ideas for the land

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After plans of building a new jail failed at the former International Paper property, Vigo County leaders hope to find other ways to use the space.

Commissioners announced plans to lease the former IP site.

Leaders say they want to look at options that could benefit the community.

President Brad Anderson says they have entertained ideas like a concert venue, parks, and even commercial space.

The goal is to let people know the area is available for use.