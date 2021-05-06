After hitting pause for last year for COVID-19, Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival set for early June

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - A small community is welcoming back a big tradition this year.

The Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival will happen in early June. It will feature the 'Little Miss' pageant, a parade, live entertainment, vendors, and food.

Organizers told us the festival started in 1905. The money supports the Merom Improvement Foundation for community projects and scholarships.

Because of COVID-19, the event didn't happen last year. Organizers say they are excited to welcome people back.

The event happens from June 4 to June 6. Sunday will include a church service.

There will be Chinese lanterns at dusk each evening.