Clear

After his fiery crash, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors, a day after a fiery crash near the finish line of Daytona 500.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors, a day after a fiery crash near the finish line of Daytona 500.

Newman's racing team, Roush Fenway Racing, offered up the update Tuesday and said it will continue to provide details as they become available.

"Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors," the statement read.

"Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond."

Newman, 42, had taken the lead in the final lap of Daytona 500 on Monday evening when driver Ryan Blaney hit his bumper, causing Newman to spin into the outside wall. Newman's car bounced off the wall, flipped into the air and dropped back down in front of the car driven by Corey LaJoie.

Unable to avoid him, LaJoie hit Newman's car, causing the car to go airborne again, up and over LaJoie's car, eventually landing upside down. Newman's car skidded on its roof in a shower of flames and sparks across the finish line before coming to rest on the track's apron.

Rescue crews had to cut the car's roof off to extricate Newman, who was rushed to the hospital.

Roush Fenway Racing previously stated that doctors had indicated that Newman was in serious condition but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Driver Denny Hamlin and team owner Joe Gibbs apologized for celebrating the win in the wake of Newman's crash.

The 62nd running of the race was held on Monday after it was postponed on Sunday due to rainy weather.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold conditions on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Home & Outdoor Living Expo Sat. & Sun at the Vigo County Fairgrounds

Image

Terre Haute Police Chief addresses Live PD concerns from the NAACP

Image

Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill

Image

Tuesday: Rain moves out, mostly cloudy. High: 41

Image

Linton Semi State ready

Image

Loogootee Semi-State Bound

Image

GBB Paris St Joseph

Image

McChristine MVC Newcomer of the Week

Image

Vigo County animal rescue makes the trip to save over a dozen cats

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax