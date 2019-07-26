Clear

After help Bicknell with police coverage, the Knox County Sheriff's Office says it will need to reevaluate resources ahead of the school year

The Knox County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding the situation in Bicknell.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, News 10 told you about staffing issues at the Bicknell Police Department.

These issues come after two officers were placed n leave, pending criminal charges.

In the meantime, Knox County has been helping to provide police coverage to the city.

BICKNELL POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER HE IS ACCUSED OF BATTERY AGAINST A PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE EMPLOYEE

In the statement, it says they have been working with the city, voluntarily, for three months.

However, the department said as the school year approaches, the department will need to reevaluate their resources.

'IF ANYONE IN BICKNELL CALLS FOR A POLICEMAN ONE IS GOING TO COME.'; MAYOR ADDRESSES POLICE DEPARTMENT STAFFING

Sheriff Doug Vantlin said that a draft of an Interlocal Agreement has been written up.

Vantlin said he hopes the city council will discuss how they, along with the citizens wish to move forward.

