After going red on the state map, this Wabash Valley county is working to bring its COVID-19 numbers back down

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One county is trying to recover from its surging COVID-19 numbers.

On Wednesday, we told you Clay County is now under the worst distinction on the state's weekly COVID-19 map.

The county will host free COVID-19 testing along with resources to receive the vaccine.

Testing and Vaccines

If you want to be tested for the virus, you can go to Forest Park in Brazil on August 16, 17, and 18 from noon to 8 pm. The testing is for people two and up, and no photo ID is required.

People will also be able to receive the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine during those same dates. People under 18 will need to have a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.