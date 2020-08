SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's been a change in heart by the organizers of a local festival.

Last week, we told you the Sullivan County Rotary Corn Festival was still set to happen this year, minus the rides.

On Thursday, organizers announced they would now be canceling the event.

An email announcement said they faced too much opposition to continue with the festivities.

They are now looking ahead to 2021.