After evading police during a chase, Parke County homeowner finds, holds suspect until officers arrive

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Covington man was arrested after police say he led them on a multi-county chase.
It started on Sunday in Parke County.
Police said the pursuit jumped from Parke to Fountain, and then back to Parke County.
It ended near 5316 W. Bowsher Road.
That is where police say 32-year-old James Allen fled on foot.
Police ultimately couldn't find Allen and called off the search.
Later in the day, a homeowner in the area called the police and said they found Allen and were holding him until officers arrived.
Allen was wanted on an arrest warrant for meth possession in Hendricks County.
He will also face several charges in Vermillion, Fountain, and Parke Counties.
