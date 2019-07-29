Clear

After crashes, Vigo County Schools pulling buses from stretch of Interstate 70

The Vigo County School Corporation is prohibiting its buses from traveling on Interstate 70 to get to Central Indiana.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In response to serious crashes, the Vigo County School Corporation has announced it is no longer allowing school buses on Interstate 70 West of Indianapolis.

The school corporation says there's been a significant number of serious accidents on Interstate 70 between the Indiana/Illinois border and Indianapolis.

“Keeping our children safe is one of our most basic priorities, and recent news tells us that our children will be safer staying off Interstate 70,” said Bill Riley, director of communications for Vigo County School Corporation. “While it might take a little longer to reach athletic events, that is a small price to pay for safer travel.”

Under the change in policy, athletic teams will still use Interstate 465 and Interstate 65 to reach events in the central part of the state. Travel on Interstate 70 within Terre Haute for daily use will also be prohibited.

The Vigo County School Corporation says it will continue to evaluate the safety of bus routes within and outside of the district and may update this policy in the future.

Showers and storms Monday; nice the rest of the week
