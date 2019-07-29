TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In response to serious crashes, the Vigo County School Corporation has announced it is no longer allowing school buses on Interstate 70 West of Indianapolis.
The school corporation says there's been a significant number of serious accidents on Interstate 70 between the Indiana/Illinois border and Indianapolis.
“Keeping our children safe is one of our most basic priorities, and recent news tells us that our children will be safer staying off Interstate 70,” said Bill Riley, director of communications for Vigo County School Corporation. “While it might take a little longer to reach athletic events, that is a small price to pay for safer travel.”
Under the change in policy, athletic teams will still use Interstate 465 and Interstate 65 to reach events in the central part of the state. Travel on Interstate 70 within Terre Haute for daily use will also be prohibited.
PREVIOUS CRASH | CREWS REOPEN I-70 AFTER THURSDAY MORNING SEMI CRASH
PREVIOUS CRASH | BRAZIL MAN ARRESTED AFTER FATAL I-70 CRASH
The Vigo County School Corporation says it will continue to evaluate the safety of bus routes within and outside of the district and may update this policy in the future.
Related Content
- After crashes, Vigo County Schools pulling buses from stretch of Interstate 70
- Vigo County School Corporation welcomes in 17 new buses
- Benefits for construction workers injured after fall from Interstate 70
- Lane restrictions for Interstate 70 now in place
- Police respond to vehicle crash on interstate
- Semi driver pulling 43,000 lbs. of cement pulled over, allegedly driving drunk in Vigo County
- ISP: Medical condition cause of Friday morning accident on Interstate 70
- Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Interstate 70 near Exit 11
- Trailer fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close westbound lanes
- Second person dies after Vigo County crash