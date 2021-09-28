After collecting around 120 tons of trash and recyclables, leaders call Tox Away Day a success

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to its executive director, the most recent Tox Away Day event hosted by the Vigo Count Solid Waste Management District was a success.

It happened on Saturday.

Executive Director Karrum Nasser told Vigo County Commissioners more than 450 vehicles stopped in and dropped off trash and recyclable items. That's up from 270 vehicles last year.

Nasser went on to say they collected 120 tons of trash and recyclables, with over 100 tires and 65 tvs.

He told commissioners he hopes to offer two Tox Away Days next year.

The Vigo County Solid Waste District is also expected to launch an app on America Recycles Day, which is November 15.

People using the app will be able to locate places and ways to drop off recyclable items.