After closing three months ago, FiFi's Lunchbox in Terre Haute reopens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant has reopened after it closed because of the pandemic.

FiFi's Lunchbox in Terre Haute opened earlier this week for dine-in.

They've been closed for the last three months.

Co-owner Jacqueline RUff says they are following all CDC and local health department guidelines.

They are putting an emphasis on cleaning precautions and all employees are wearing masks.

Ruff says it has been extremely challenging, but she's happy to be back up and going.

"It's been very exciting. It's nice to be able to come back in and see the customers coming back in and their familiar faces. It's been exciting to see their excitement and their joy to see us reopening. We've had a lot of community support so we're very excited about that," Ruff told us.

FiFi's Lunchbox is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm.