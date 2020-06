TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A department store in Haute City Center will reopen on Wednesday.

JCPenney will welcome the public back in the morning. The salon at the store will also open.

On Friday, Seophora, inside JCPenney will reopen.

The mall closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the stores inside Haute City Center reopened in mid-May.