"Ensure they allow for extra time when traveling," firefighters say after car crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area first responders want you to slow down as more ice and snow covers our roads.

Otter Creek firefighter and EMT Taylor Hardy says give yourself extra time to get to where you're going.

Otter Creek responded to this two car accident this afternoon.

This is in the area of North Clinton street and East Hasselburger avenue.

Hardy says one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

While an official cause of the crash is still being investigated, first responders are using it as an opportunity to remind everyone to check road and weather conditions before heading out.