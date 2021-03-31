After calling the event off last year, The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is back on for this summer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous will be back this year after it was canceled last summer.

Organizers announced plans on Wednesday.

The 44th annual event will take place on Memorial Day weekend. The event celebrates the lifestyle of the 18th century.

Event organizers told us the two-day event has something for everyone.

There will be vendors, food, children's games, live reenactments, and more.

You are encouraged to wear a mask. They will also have sanitization stations around the event.