After being pinned in a vehicle for 10 minutes, driver walks away with no injuries in Vigo County crash

The crash happened just before 3:00 on Thursday afternoon on Bolton Road in the western part of Vigo County.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A driver pinned in a vehicle for around 10 minutes walked away from a crash with no injuries.

Crews on the scene said it was a single-vehicle, one person crash. The driver was reportedly looking for a cigarette when a wheel nearly dropped off into a ditch. The driver overcorrected causing the car to flip.

First responders said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

