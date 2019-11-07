After being pinned in a vehicle for 10 minutes, driver walks away with no injuries in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A driver pinned in a vehicle for around 10 minutes walked away from a crash with no injuries.

The crash happened just before 3:00 on Thursday afternoon on Bolton Road in the western part of Vigo County.

Crews on the scene said it was a single-vehicle, one person crash. The driver was reportedly looking for a cigarette when a wheel nearly dropped off into a ditch. The driver overcorrected causing the car to flip.

First responders said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.