After another tragedy impacts the family of Garrett Sands, a planned blood drive will move forward

After another tragedy impacts a Vigo County family, they will move forward with a blood drive.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After another tragedy impacts a Vigo County family, they will move forward with a blood drive.

Rachel Smith's brother, Garrett Sands was shot and killed just 14-months ago.

LINK | NATHAN DERICKSON SENTENCED FOR THE DEATH OF GARRETT SANDS

Earlier in the week, Rachel and her husband Danny Smith, Jr. were involved in a motorcycle crash, leaving her with serious injuries and Danny being kept alive to start the organ donor process.

This is a heartbreaking update to this family's story...but despite it all, the Garrett Sands Kindness Project will move forward with a blood drive that was already planned for Thursday.

It is the Second Annual Blood Drive for Sands. It will take on a new meaning as the family prepares to say goodbye to another loved one.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN INVOLVED IN A MOTORCYCLE CRASH WILL NOT SURVIVE AS FAMILY WORKS THROUGH ORGAN DONOR PROCESS

It will take place on Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Cobblestone Crossings Health Campus.

You can make an appointment or just walk in.

All donors will receive a sunshade as a thank you gift.

Sands' mother, Jayna Sullivan, has been an advocate for blood, tissue, and organ donation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Rachel to help with expenses.

To learn more about the GoFundMe, click here. To learn more about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project, click here.

