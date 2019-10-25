After announcing it was closing, Robinson business expected to stay open thanks to new owners

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A Robinson, Illinois business will stay open.
Last week, we told you Tempco Production Company was closing. That was because employees say the owner is facing health concerns and ready to retire.
On Friday, we learned that some local investors have agreed to buy the company.
That means operations will continue.
The agreement does not go into effect until January 1.
We expect to hear from the new owners sometime next week.
