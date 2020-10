TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross is looking for your help. The organization is in need of volunteers.

The Red Cross is powered by mostly all volunteers. Those people will be helping the country recover from back to back disasters.

Since June, more than 100 volunteers from Indiana have stepped up to respond to these disasters.

The organization told us that the pandemic hasn't changed the need for people to lend a hand.

