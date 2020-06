TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More and more things are either opening-up or getting ready to reopen in Indiana.

One of those places is the CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute.

The museum has been closed for the last three months. They plan to reopen at half capacity on Thursday, June 18.

Hours will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A safety precaution plan is still in the works at the museum to keep visitors safe.

