After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year's fair

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-awaited project is now complete in Vermillion County.

In January of 2017, the historic grandstands at the county fairgrounds burned to the ground.

The wooden grandstands were built in 1933, making them the oldest in Indiana.

Last summer, the state fire marshal told News 10 the cause of that fire was undetermined.

Local fire crews think it was arson.

No one has been identified or arrested as a suspect.

After more than two years and numerous fundraisers, the grandstands are ready for this year's county fair.

Fair organizers say the all-aluminum stands took six months to construct and can hold nearly 1,200 people.

The nine-day Vermillion County Fair kicks off on Friday with the queen and princess contests.

