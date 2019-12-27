TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Things are returning to normal for the postal service after the big holiday rush.
On Friday - we caught up with letter carrier Gary McGaha. He's been doing the job for 17 years.
He told us it seems like every holiday season, it gets busier.
The postal service in Terre Haute is delivering Amazon packages on Sundays, adding to the Christmas rush this year.
"We'd run nothing but packages from 6:00 to 8:30. Come back - get our mail - load back up and go out and deliver our mail. We'd get another truck with packages, go back 10:00 or 11:00 and load back up more packages, go back out and keep running until we got the last package delivered," McGaha said.
He said he only had five packages to deliver on Friday.
Related Content
- After a busy holiday season, letter carriers can finally catch their breath
- Vigo County school officials fight vaping with 'Catch my Breath' program
- Ways to breathe easier during cold weather
- Carrier delays, reduces upcoming Indianapolis layoffs
- Thirteen pound cat stuffed into kitten carrier
- Mail carrier acts as Santa's helper by answering children's letters to Saint Nick
- This holiday season kids in Ohio are writing letters asking GM to save their town's auto plant
- Final outdoor market of the season
- Help feed the hungry this holiday season
- FDA warns of breathing risks with popular nerve drugs