After a busy holiday season, letter carriers can finally catch their breath

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Things are returning to normal for the postal service after the big holiday rush.

On Friday - we caught up with letter carrier Gary McGaha. He's been doing the job for 17 years.

He told us it seems like every holiday season, it gets busier.

The postal service in Terre Haute is delivering Amazon packages on Sundays, adding to the Christmas rush this year.

"We'd run nothing but packages from 6:00 to 8:30. Come back - get our mail - load back up and go out and deliver our mail. We'd get another truck with packages, go back 10:00 or 11:00 and load back up more packages, go back out and keep running until we got the last package delivered," McGaha said.

He said he only had five packages to deliver on Friday.