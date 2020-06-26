After a 60-day grace period, property tax due date is fast approaching

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County residents, your property tax due day is coming up.

Back in March, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an Executive Order waiving any penalties on property taxes made after the May 11 due date. The executive order gave people an extra 60 days.

This was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vigo County Clerk's Office says any property taxes that were due on May 11 are now due by July 10. Payments made after July 10 will be considered delinquent, and there will be penalties.

You can make payments in person at the Vigo County Annex starting July 6, unless you make an appointment with the treasurer's office. There is also a dropbox at the annex.

You can mail payments to:

Vigo County Treasurer

191 Oak Street

Terre Haute, IN 47807

You can make payments by phone by calling 877-446-3675 or online right here.