After a 15-year-girl lost her life, the community is set to come together for a benefit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A young life was taken too soon, now the community is coming together to help a local family.

Fifteen-year-old Jayleigh Adkins of Terre Haute died on Christmas day. Now the family is holding a fundraiser as a celebration of her life to help with funeral expenses.

We spoke to Jayleigh's aunt on Wednesday. She told us the young girl had a lot of friends, she was strong and independent, and she was loved by her family.

"It's really important for all the parents to let their kids know how they love them um and talk to them all the time. Make sure that they're ok. Give them a kiss goodnight and just always be there for them," Lori Adkins told us.

Here's how you can help. There is a benefit planned at Ivy Fit Gym on Monday, January 4 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Ivy Fit is located at 1251 North Fruitridge Avenue. There is a $10 entry fee and there will be a silent auction.

All proceeds will go to the family to give her proper funeral services.