After Sullivan County's first confirmed case - the health department stresses the importance of state guidelines

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, News 10 learned about a positive case of COVID-19 in Sullivan County.

Officials with Sullivan County Community Hospital said it was an employee at the hospital who tested positive for the virus. That person is self-isolating at home.

We spoke with the Sullivan County Health Department about the case. They told us they can't stress how important it is that everyone does their part to stop the spread of the virus.

"This is a serious illness to deal with...and we want people to follow the protocols and all of the governor's orders so we can try and decrease the number of cases as much as possible," Ryan Irish, from the health department said.

He told us they have notified people that were in close contact with the patient. Those people have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.