After Buffalo Wild Wings hepatitis A scare, hundreds show up for vaccine in Knox County

Hundreds of residents came out to get the hepatitis A vaccine in Knox County.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of residents came out to get the hepatitis A vaccine in Knox County.

The county's health department reports that 256 people received the vaccine.

The immunization clinic offered it for free on Friday.

LINK | PERSON WITH HEPATITIS A WORKED AND PREPARED FOOD AT VINCENNES RESTAURANT CHAIN

This was in response to a hepatitis case at the Vincennes Buffalo Wild Wings.

The health department says they are no longer offering the vaccine, however, they encourage residents to contact their doctor or a local pharmacy to get the vaccine.

