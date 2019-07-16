After Buffalo Wild Wings hepatitis A scare, hundreds show up for vaccine in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of residents came out to get the hepatitis A vaccine in Knox County.

The county's health department reports that 256 people received the vaccine.

The immunization clinic offered it for free on Friday.

This was in response to a hepatitis case at the Vincennes Buffalo Wild Wings.

The health department says they are no longer offering the vaccine, however, they encourage residents to contact their doctor or a local pharmacy to get the vaccine.