After Buffalo Wild Wings hepatitis A scare, hundreds show up for vaccine in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of residents came out to get the hepatitis A vaccine in Knox County.
The county's health department reports that 256 people received the vaccine.
The immunization clinic offered it for free on Friday.
LINK | PERSON WITH HEPATITIS A WORKED AND PREPARED FOOD AT VINCENNES RESTAURANT CHAIN
This was in response to a hepatitis case at the Vincennes Buffalo Wild Wings.
The health department says they are no longer offering the vaccine, however, they encourage residents to contact their doctor or a local pharmacy to get the vaccine.
