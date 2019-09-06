After 91-years in business, Sullivan pharmacy set close

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A retailer that has been around for decades will be closing up shop.

On Friday, News 10 learned that Milburn Pharmacy in Sullivan will be shutting its doors.

The locally owned pharmacy has been operating for 91-years.

We spoke with Ed Walker, the current owner of the pharmacy.

He told us the reimbursement landscape has changed dramatically for Medicare and Medicaid treatment.

That is playing a role in their decision to close.

Walker said he has enjoyed serving the community over the years.

All current customers will be transferred to another pharmacy.

If you have questions, call 812-268-4737.