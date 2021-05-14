After 18-months in the making, Gary, Ind. Hard Rock Casino opens - but where's Terre Haute's?

GARY, Ind. (WTHI) - After 18 months of waiting, the Hard Rock Casino of northern Indiana will open to the gaming public.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is a major partner in the project, and he continues to work to bring a casino to Terre Haute.

News 10's Jon Swaner made the trip to Gary as staff put the finishing touches on the new casino.

On Friday, the Hard Rock allowed those in the media to meet some musical guests from Gary.

The Hard Rock doesn't do ribbon cuttings - instead, they do a guitar smash to open their properties officially.

But what about Terre Haute's Hard Rock Casino?

Gibson says he's confident Terre Haute's casino will happen - despite all of the delays.

"We're working hard to where we'll be able to break ground in Terre Haute, and we hope that will be early this summer," Gibson said.

The Indiana Gaming Commission meets later this month, and that meeting could finally pave the way for that groundbreaking to take place - from then, Gibson hopes to bring at least one thing from Gary.

"This excitement, for one, it makes me excited to have the same guitar smash ceremony in Terre Haute, Indian," Gibson said.

News 10 talked with a representative from Hard Rock's corporate office and people from the Seminole Tribe, who own Hard Rock; they said they are excited to come to Terre Haute.

It sounds like it's not a question of if, but when Terre Haute's casino will finally start construction.