After 17 years in hiding, the Brood X Cicadas are surfacing across the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's a rare event that only happens every 17 years and the Wabash Valley will soon be hearing a very different type of cicada.

Storm Team 10's David Siple spoke with Associate Professor of Biology at Rose-Hulman, Peter Coppinger, to see what the buzz was about with the Brood X Cicadas.

"There are a couple of periodical cicadas that have much longer life spans. 13 and 17 years and right now this is the time for the 17-year cicadas to come out."

Coppinger says that the 17-year cicada is called the Brood X or the Brood "Ten" cicada. They have been buried underground since 2004. They look similar to the annual cicada's that we normally see in the late summer. But the Brood X have very distinct red eyes and a darker body. Coppinger said he has already seen a few come out. But the main time of arrival for these bugs should happen within the next few weeks.

The emergence depends on ground temperature. Right now, ground temperatures across the Wabash Valley are around 58 to 60 degrees. We can expect a full-on swarm of Brood X cicadas when we hit a solid ground temperature of around 64 degrees.

Coppinger says, "They will climb up trees or sometimes a fence or the side of your house and that's where they'll do their final molt into their adult form."

The males will begin making the familiar noise to attract their mate. Then the females will lay their eggs on the bark of trees or other objects. Those eggs will turn into larvae and eventually, those larvae will fall to the ground, where they will crawl about 2 feet below the surface and go into their 17-year hibernation.

With the abundance of cicadas likely here in the Wabash Valley, some throughout the united states call this cicada a delicacy. So we asked Coppinger if he will find a snack out in the woods in the coming weeks.

"I'm known for eating lots of crazy stuff. And I may eat a cicada. I'll just never tell anybody!"

So... Do you want to try to eat a Brood X Cicada?

If so, maybe try these recipes:

Those who decide to become cicada-eaters said the taste is comparable to shrimp, asparagus, nuts, and almonds. The consensus is to fry the Brood X Cicadas. Using seasonings like Old Bay or other spice blends may help the flavor profile. Deep-fried may be the best way to go.

You can saute the cicadas until they are brown. Then you place the cicadas on parchment paper and dry roast for 10 minutes at 420 degrees.

