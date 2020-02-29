Advisory issued for missing Illinois woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) – An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been activated for an Illinois woman.
The Illinois State Police enacted the advisory at the request of the Danville Police Department.
Police are looking for 81-year-old Shirley Creamer. She is described as a white woman with grey hair. Creamer is 5’ 1” and weighs 140 lbs.
She was last seen at her home in Danville, Illinois Friday afternoon. She was driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plate G164265.
Police say she has a condition that may put her in danger.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley Creamer should contact the Danville Police Department at (217) 442-0153 or call 9-1-1.
