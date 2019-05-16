Adult education student arrested after allegedly claiming he had a gun, making a threat at Terre Haute North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A threat made by a student taking adult education classes landed that student in the Vigo County Juvenile Center.

A school resource officer working security for adult education classes at Terre Haute North Vigo High School called for help around 5:45 Monday evening.

That is when he said a student who was there for the adult ed classes made some sort of threat about having a gun on him.

He also allegedly made a threat.

Several officers rushed to the scene, where it was quickly determined there was no gun and no way the student could carry out the reported threat.

Police arrested the student on intimidation charges.