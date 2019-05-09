Terre Haute, In (WTHI)- Some folks in Terre Haute walked the stage for the first time Wednesday night.
It was the Adult Education Graduation Ceremony for Vigo County. It was for those who got their High School equivalency diplomas.
That's the diploma for those who did not graduate High School.
The graduates celebrated their hard-work with their family and friends.
100 people have gotten this diploma this year.
Related Content
- Adult Education Graduation Ceremony held in Terre Haute
- COPD educational event held at Terre Haute nursing home
- Mobile field trip brings STEM education to Terre Haute students
- Light Your Way parade held in downtown Terre Haute
- Postive Approach to Care Workshop held in Terre Haute
- 780 Ivy Tech students walk the stage in graduation ceremony
- Terre Haute adult day center rebounds after new ownership and changes
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...