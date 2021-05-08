Adoption event helps animals find their forever homes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke-Vermillion county humane society held an adoption event today.

This was at the Terre Haute Petsmart.

They had several dogs and cats up for grabs.

The organizers tell us many were adopted.

Their shelter usually stays full because they are one of the few no-kill shelters.

They tell us the pandemic set them back some.

"It's been definitely hard. There were a lot of places closed but we stayed open the whole time. We took in animals from other counties so we have been overrun with animals," says board member Chelsie Hodson.