Clear

Adoption event helps animals find their forever homes

The Parke-Vermillion county humane society held an adoption event today.

Posted: May 8, 2021 11:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke-Vermillion county humane society held an adoption event today.

This was at the Terre Haute Petsmart.
They had several dogs and cats up for grabs.
The organizers tell us many were adopted.
Their shelter usually stays full because they are one of the few no-kill shelters.
They tell us the pandemic set them back some.

"It's been definitely hard. There were a lot of places closed but we stayed open the whole time. We took in animals from other counties so we have been overrun with animals," says board member Chelsie Hodson. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Showers and possible storms this evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton Moves into First Place in the SWIAC

Image

Rose Ends Their Regular Season with a Double Header Sweep

Image

Linton Takes Down Shakamak on the Diamond

Image

Loyalty day parade is back

Image

Community service project

Image

Bowling tournament continues

Image

ISU graduation

Image

ISU commencement ceremony

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1351395

Reported Deaths: 24524
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54101710035
DuPage898211274
Will74840987
Lake66683981
Kane57921769
Winnebago32808470
Madison30352518
McHenry28331285
St. Clair27722512
Peoria22888300
Champaign20475144
Sangamon18572234
McLean17969178
Tazewell16803280
Rock Island14816307
Kankakee14040208
Kendall1289491
LaSalle12405241
Macon10651197
DeKalb9786119
Vermilion9481131
Adams8391122
Williamson7383129
Whiteside7119170
Boone664472
Ogle605581
Grundy583774
Clinton574890
Coles566194
Knox5509140
Jackson499464
Henry491263
Livingston478684
Effingham471572
Stephenson471081
Woodford470175
Macoupin467181
Marion4456115
Franklin442774
Monroe435093
Jefferson4259120
Lee412852
Randolph412684
Fulton387954
Morgan385781
Logan383757
Montgomery370373
Bureau368482
Christian363673
Fayette316455
Perry315260
Iroquois298566
McDonough280746
Jersey268749
Douglas257935
Saline256153
Lawrence240225
Shelby228637
Union224840
Crawford211426
Bond202924
Cass198224
Jo Daviess180324
Warren178946
Pike178652
Clark178433
Ford177246
Wayne176452
Hancock174831
Carroll174236
Richland174040
White169026
Edgar168539
Washington163625
Moultrie160126
Mason149345
De Witt148624
Clay147943
Piatt147614
Mercer145133
Greene143233
Johnson142314
Wabash134612
Massac133340
Cumberland128919
Menard122212
Jasper114918
Marshall104818
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7405
Brown7026
Pulaski6837
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4793
Scott4781
Alexander46611
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3154
Out of IL00
Unassigned02353

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 727764

Reported Deaths: 13397
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion995211738
Lake53461965
Allen40457675
St. Joseph35506550
Hamilton35489408
Elkhart28433441
Tippecanoe22359218
Vanderburgh22284396
Porter18668307
Johnson17905377
Hendricks17180315
Clark12930191
Madison12592339
Vigo12431246
Monroe11858170
LaPorte11821210
Delaware10648185
Howard9865216
Kosciusko9378117
Hancock8251140
Bartholomew8052155
Warrick7771155
Floyd7649177
Grant7027174
Wayne7026199
Boone6679101
Morgan6555139
Dubois6150117
Marshall6005111
Dearborn579277
Cass5788105
Henry5688103
Noble558883
Jackson500872
Shelby490296
Lawrence4505120
Harrison434772
Gibson434692
Clinton427053
DeKalb426484
Montgomery423588
Whitley394739
Huntington389080
Steuben383857
Miami380666
Knox371890
Jasper363847
Putnam358860
Wabash353379
Adams340654
Ripley339170
Jefferson328881
White313254
Daviess295899
Wells291081
Decatur284292
Fayette279262
Greene277385
Posey271033
Scott265453
LaGrange265370
Clay259146
Washington240032
Randolph239781
Spencer232031
Jennings229549
Starke215453
Fountain212046
Sullivan211142
Owen198156
Fulton194740
Jay192530
Carroll188320
Orange182654
Perry182637
Rush172925
Vermillion168543
Franklin167735
Tipton162445
Parke145916
Blackford134632
Pike133234
Pulaski116445
Newton107234
Brown101641
Crawford99314
Benton98414
Martin88315
Warren81715
Switzerland7848
Union70810
Ohio56411
Unassigned0414