Adoption Agency's need your help during this pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- For more than 40 years Indiana's largest non-profit family agency has been connecting children to families. This year with COVID-19 they've run into some trouble, but they found a way to adapt.

The Villages is a non-profit child welfare agency. They help children and families through their foster, adoption, and community services.

Like many non-profit organizations, the pandemic has impacted them greatly. The hardest struggle they've had to deal with is connecting families together.

The clinical director for The Villages Kathy Stagg said that normally getting families to see each other wasn't an issue.

However, due to the pandemic things have changed.

To keep the children, foster parents, and biological parents safe, almost everything had to go virtual.

Stagg said, "So for example, our support groups that we have for our foster and adoptive parents, we have moved those to a virtual platform, so that way they are still able to connect with one another but to do it in a safe manner."

The Villages said so far they've been able to make sure all families stay connected.

But Stagg said they've never experienced something like this before.

She said, "There's been a slight decrease in this area, of people wanting to foster, and I think part of that is just the concern of being exposed to covid."

Currently, the agency has 2,000 children who are waiting to be adopted.

They say they saw a rise in numbers of children needing homes when schools opened back up during the pandemic. They say fostering and adoption are critical in taking care of our children right now.

Stagg said, "And it's such a need for our community to be able to step up and help our children, so they can stay locally in the community so that brothers and sisters can stay together in the same home, and not be separated."

If you can't foster or adopt a child right now, there are other ways you can help.

Stagg said they're always looking for donations.

