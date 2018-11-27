Adopt not shop: How you can help a local shelter this Giving Tuesday

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Many folks across the Wabash Valley are lending a hand to help groups helping the community.

Several humane societies are in need this time of year, and that includes The Parke Vermillion County Humane Society.

Denise White lost her cat of 18 years a few years ago.



That's when she decided to head to The Parke Vermillion County Humane Society.

White said people can give back to the shelter by more than just donating.

"We weren't going to get another cat for the office, but we missed the presence of a cat. so we came to the shelter and got Arora," White said.

She said her new adopted friend has been a perfect match.

Shelter owner Brenda Boatwright said even with 45 other adoptions this month, the shelter is still struggling.

"The adoptions have been great, they have picked up. The thing is you can pretty much guarantee for every dog we get adopted or fostered, we have some that have gone to foster, that two more come in," Boatwright said.

Boatwright said that means some dogs will continue to be outside in the elements.

Right now, the shelter needs at least ten adoptions to get all the animals indoors.

Once those animals are adopted, there will be more on the way.

"We have a list of people who still want to bring in their dogs. They can't take care of them for whatever reason, and we have promised to give their dogs or cats a home. We can't bring those dogs in until the dogs here are adopted," Boatwright said.

Shelter workers and pet owners agree you can do your part by adopting.

"Breed shopping is fine and I understand, but these poor babies didn't ask to be put here and they need a home," White said.

If you can't adopt, there's still a way to help this Giving Tuesday, just log onto Facebook.

Shelter workers are collecting money and Facebook is matching the money they raise.

If you're interested in donating or adopting, you can contact them on Facebook.