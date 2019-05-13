Adopt a rubber duck, help a good cause...and maybe win some prizes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is putting its ducks in a row for a special fundraiser.

Planning is underway for the Wabash Valley Rubbery Duck Regatta.

The event benefits Terre Haute Catholic Charities.

For just $5 you can adopt a single duck.

It will serve as your entry into the contest.

On July 4th, organizers will dump 15,000 ducks into the Wabash River.

The first duck to cross the finish line will win some prizes.

For more information on how to adopt a duck, click here.