Adopt a First Responder program helps to provide snacks to local heroes

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Megan Crays says the idea came from her employer Tupperware. The idea was to create care packages for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Each care package would feature snacks and small meals inside of a Tupperware soup bowl.

Crays made a Facebook post asking for help. She hoped to get one hundred packages sponsored. That happened in just two days. In just one week Crays was able to get 135 packages sponsored. The community donated for the packages and Crays and her daughter put them together.

This week the care packages were given out.

Crays says, "I think they're just really grateful that people are recognizing what they do every single day. But now more than ever it's like, now they're being recognized for all their hard work and they know that their community is behind them."