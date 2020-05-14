MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Megan Crays says the idea came from her employer Tupperware. The idea was to create care packages for those on the front lines of the pandemic.
Each care package would feature snacks and small meals inside of a Tupperware soup bowl.
Crays made a Facebook post asking for help. She hoped to get one hundred packages sponsored. That happened in just two days. In just one week Crays was able to get 135 packages sponsored. The community donated for the packages and Crays and her daughter put them together.
This week the care packages were given out.
Crays says, "I think they're just really grateful that people are recognizing what they do every single day. But now more than ever it's like, now they're being recognized for all their hard work and they know that their community is behind them."
Related Content
- Adopt a First Responder program helps to provide snacks to local heroes
- Have snacks to spare? Local children's advocacy group is asking for donations to help kids
- Volunteer program helps both teens and the Sisters of Providence
- Local health department starts program to help provide breast milk to mothers and babies in need
- Pet store holds adoption event, helping local shelters
- Aramark food services helps to provide meals for local students
- Local humane society conducting adoptions by appointment
- Getting to know your local heroes
- 'Ride for Heroes' supports local healthcare workers
- Illinois nursing home provides free lunch to first responders