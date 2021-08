INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An administrative law judge will preside over an appeal regarding the Terre Haute gaming license.

Lucy Luck Gaming filed an appeal on July 12.

That's after the Indiana Gaming Commission did not renew the company's license.

At issue is whether the commission properly arrived at that decision. There was already an initial hearing.

The judge ordered both sides to begin presenting evidence to back up their respective cases.

The next hearing will happen on September 9.