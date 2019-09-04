Clear

Administration flips switch on light bulb regulations

Federal regulators are lifting energy efficiency regulations for several common types of light bulbs, which critics believe is the administration's latest assault on efforts to combat climate change and energy use.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Federal regulators are lifting energy efficiency regulations for several common types of light bulbs, which critics believe is the administration's latest assault on efforts to combat climate change and energy use.

But the Trump administration said the overturned rules, crafted in the final days of the Obama administration and were set to take effect in January, would cause prices for light bulbs to skyrocket to untenable levels.

The original rules would have required energy-efficient versions, such as LEDs, of several common light bulbs including three-way incandescent, candle-shaped chandelier and recessed reflector bulbs.

"There's a very good rationale when you hear it," President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office on Wednesday. "And what's saved is not worth it. For the little they save, and what people were going through, it's not worth it. And price was another thing."

Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said the law requires light bulb regulations "only when doing so would be economically justified," and that the Obama administration regulations do not meet that standard. The rule's text, posted to the Federal Register website on Wednesday, says the law outlining what the department can study changed in 2017.

The Obama-era rules "would increase the price ... by almost 300%, leaving the cost burden on American consumers and businesses," Hynes said. "This action will ensure that the choice of how to light homes and businesses is left to the American people, not the federal government."

But critics, such as Noah Horowitz of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said that and another change eyed by the administration "could cost the average US household more than $100 per year, adding $14 billion to Americans' annual energy bills as of 2025, and require at least 25 power plants' worth of extra electricity annually."

"The rollback will lead to higher energy bills for homes and businesses, plus significantly more pollution harming our health and the environment due to all the extra electricity that will need to be generated," Horowitz said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club robotics

Image

TH NORTH VOLLEYBALL

Image

CODA reaches fundraising goal

Image

The City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Image

Linton football

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire