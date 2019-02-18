Additional security will be in place at Vigo County schools as students return after social media threat

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will have additional security throughout the school district on Tuesday.
This is after a threat on social media last week to shoot people at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Superintendent Robert Haworth said in a release the corporation has taken preliminary action towards students of interest in the incident.
Haworth said no arrests have been made so far.
He said the school corporation will continue to work with police to resolve the issue.
