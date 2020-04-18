Additional cases reported at two Wabash Valley long term care facilities

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) - Two long term care facilities in the Wabash Valley are reporting additional COVID-19 cases.

Officials from Ketcham Memorial in Odon, and Glenburn Home in Linton have released new information on the number of residents and staff that have tested positive for the virus.

Officials at Glenburn are reporting seven employees now have the virus.

We're told they're in a two week quarantine.

Seven residents are currently isolated in the facility after testing positive for the virus.

The facility is reporting two resident deaths.

Ketcham Memorial is now reporting three deaths from the virus.

The facility currently has 15 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

11 staff members have also tested positive.

We're told these staff members are in quarantine.

As far as the residents go, half are in the hospital, the others are in quarantine.