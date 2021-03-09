Additional National Guard members deployed to assist with vaccinations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill -- The Illinois National Guard is being deployed to assist McLean County's health department's expansion of a local vaccination site in Bloomington. The site will be open to those who live or work in McLean County.

“I’m proud to deploy Illinois National Guard teams and additional state resources to McLean County to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Nearly one in five Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine, and as the federal government prepares to increase Illinois' deliveries to over 100,000 a day in the coming weeks, IDPH and our 97 local health departments are prepared to meet the moment. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear their masks and stay vigilant as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As of March 9 there were about 1,300 Illinois National Guard service members assisting with COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois.

There are now more than 880 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public. While the state is working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, it is limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government.

There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations are only available by appointment at this time.

For more information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.