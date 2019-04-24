Clear

New school resource officer will provide extra security to Robinson schools

Leaders in Robinson, Illinois are going the extra mile for school safety.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Leaders in Robinson, Illinois are going the extra mile for school safety. There’s a new agreement in place that will bring another school resource officer to the schools. This program has been around for several years now.

News 10 spoke with leaders from the Robinson School Corporation and Chief of Police. They both agree that they need that extra security now more than ever.

“We hope that an emergency situation never happens so a lot of what the school resource officers are doing for us is going to be on the preventative side,” said Josh Quick, the Superintendent of the Robinson Schools.

The officer’s job will be to maintain safety and keep students in a healthy learning environment. Right now, Eric Schmidt is the current resource officer for the entire corporation.

“Being able to be responsible for keeping over 1,500 kids in the community safe is a big deal but it’s something that I take seriously and enjoy,” said Schmidt.

“It’s a lot different from being a regular police officer,” said Schmidt.

He told News 10 that by having to keep a watchful eye over all four schools, it can be challenging.

Having extra help will ensure kids remain safe.

It also gives officers the opportunity to be more hands-on with the students.

“The younger levels get excited to see anyone in uniform,” said Schmidt.

Officers also teach students different things like law enforcement advice, counseling services, and driver’s education classes.

Officer Schmidt wants the students to embrace the benefits of having now two resource officers.

The plan is to have to new resource officer in the schools by the start of the school year in August.

They’ll announce who that person is within the next few months.

