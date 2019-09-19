Clear

Adams Memorials repairs tombstones at City Cemetery in Martinsville

All 31 tombstones are back in place.

MARTINSVILLE, ILL. (WTHI) – 31 tombstones were vandalized at the City Cemetery in Martinsville on Sunday evening.

Adams Memorials spent the day on Wednesday making repairs.

Local officials said all tombstones are now back in place.

The city is still estimating a couple thousand dollars in repairs.

A reward will be offered to anyone who can help solve the crime.

Information can be sent to the Martinsville Police Department at 217-382-4023.

