Active Weather is expected today for the Wabash Valley!

Working outside can be dangerous when temperatures are this high. Expect sunny conditions to take over as the morning progresses.

High temperatures are the primary threat for the daylight hours with heat index values near 105 degrees. The dangerously high temperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat ADVISORY for all of our Illinois counties through 7PM IL time. Temperatures will be unsafe for sensitive groups even outside the advisory zone. The situation will be uncomfortable through the afternoon due to increased humidity. Be safe going outdoors this afternoon!

If you have to work after lunch, take precautions:

Stay hydrated.

Take frequent breaks.

Stay in the shade and out of direct sunlight.

If possible, it would be safer to stay indoors until the sun gets lower in the sky near early evening. Expect the muggy weather to continue through the rest of the day. Forecasted highs are expected to be near 99 degrees. The record high in Terre Haute for June 18th is 96 degrees set in 1944. To put todays heat in perspective: if the forecast holds, the Wabash Valley could be looking a new record high by the end of the afternoon!

Stay weather aware tonight! Strong storms are expected to pass through the Wabash Valley from mid-afternoon to late evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the viewing area under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather. (Stage 3 of 5 in terms of urgency.) All threats are on the table tonight. Heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, strong winds, and hail. Be prepared for a flooding threat to continue through the weekend due to heavy rain.

