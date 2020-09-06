Acting superintendent to be appointed in Robinson, Illinois

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story we first told you about Saturday on NEWS 10.

A Wabash Valley school board will soon vote on an acting superintendent during an emergency meeting.

NEWS 10 has learned Robinson, Illinois schools superintendent Josh Quick came down with appendicitis.

He's recovering now, and a school board member says he will likely work from home as soon as this week.

But, the board wants to have someone physically in the school buildings while Quick recovers.

That's why they plan to vote to approve middle school principal Craig Beal acting superintendent.

"We think it's important, Josh feels it's important, that we have a person in the superintendent's building at all times. We're trying to stay on top of stuff so short-term fix, temporary only," said Bill Sandiford the School Board President.

That emergency meeting is this Tuesday evening at 5:30 local time.

It's happening at the district's central office.