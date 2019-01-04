Clear

Aches and pains this time of year may be due to weather

Colder air may be responsible for some aches and pains you are having during this time of year.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever noticed it might be harder to get around during certain times of the year?

Believe it or not winter weather might be having an impact on how you feel. Colder air may be responsible for some aches and pains you are having during this time of year. Experts aren't sure exactly how the colder air causes bone and joint issues but they think it might have something to do with less blood circulation in your arms and legs during colder weather. This might make arms and legs stiffer and harder to move.

Liam McGrath works outside at Baesler's supermarket and says he notices the change when it gets cold.

"During this season definitely. We've been fortunate that the weather's been nice especially for January but I think the weather definitely makes it more difficult" McGrath says.

Some people might face issues with aches and pains when the weather goes through a major change. This can mean going from warm conditions to cold conditions in a short time. When this happens the air pressure, how "light" or "heavy" the air is, can change and experts say this could have an impact on your body.

"I think it does get to your head a little bit. It's just easier to get a headache I guess" McGrath says.

If you're curious about when the next change in the weather is going to happen to be sure to check in with Storm Team 10's weather app.

