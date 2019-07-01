Accused Terre Haute child molester remains behind bars, public defended request denied

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man accused of a handful of sexual crimes remains behind bars on $100,00 bond.
49-year-old Jonathon Brewster appeared before a Vigo County judge on Monday morning.
He is preliminarily charged with three counts of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, criminal confinement, and domestic battery.
According to a probable cause affidavit, two female juveniles reported multiple cases of sexual abuse by Brewster.
A no-contact order was issued.
Brewster's request for a public defender was denied because he makes too much money.
He is set to return to court on July 11.
